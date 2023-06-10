Seychelles' Regatta back again in August at Beau Vallon

After an absence of four years, the popular Seychelles Regatta Festival will return along the northern Mahe beach of Beau Vallon from August 25-27 and funds raised will go towards the redevelopment of the site.

The event, which will celebrate its golden anniversary this year, was officially launched on Saturday at La Plaine St Andre, the premises of Takamaka - the main sponsor.

The annual Regatta which first took place back in 1973, at Beau Vallon Beach, did not take place for the past four years mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money earned from the event usually went towards a chosen cause but the President of Round Table Seychelles, Alexander Durup, said this year it will go towards the redevelopment of the site where Regatta has taken place for the last 50 years.

"For 50 years we have used the site and we feel like it has been left behind along the way. We hope to put all the money we earn this year into building a family park that will be free for all Seychellois," said Durup.

Also part of the event is the popular Regatta lottery which was also launched at the event, and the star prize is a Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrider SUV. (Seychelles Nation) Photo License: CC-BY

The REGATTA50 as it's being advertised will also see the return of Miss Regatta. Miss Regatta Seychelles is an annual beauty pageant held as part of the Seychelles Regatta Festival. It is open to young Seychellois women between 18 and 35 years old.

Also part of the event is the popular Regatta lottery which was also launched at the event, and the star prize is a Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrider SUV.

"We wanted to bring back Regatta as Seychelles knows, where people can expect a fantastic opening ceremony, along with a couple of special things planned that I will not reveal just yet," Durup said.

The 2023 Regatta logo was made by Seychellois artist Georges Camille. His son Alex Camille unveiled the logo on behalf of his father, along with the President of Round Table Seychelles.

The Regatta weekend will be full of activities, especially sports, and this year it will include rugby, beach soccer, beach volleyball and boxing.

They will also be as musical performances, food, drinks and many more.