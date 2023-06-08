4 golden anniversaries celebrated in Seychelles in 2023

This year is full of anniversaries of events and milestones for Seychelles. Many of these milestones and events are now 50 years old and are the footprints of the Seychellois people's history.

SNA brings you 4 golden anniversaries being celebrated in 2023.

Anglican Diocese of Seychelles

The Diocese celebrated its golden jubilee on March 26 and a series of activities were organised to commemorate the event. The Diocese of Seychelles was set up on March 25 in 1973 and its first bishop was Reverend Canon George Cardell Briggs, consecrated at St. James Cathedral in Mauritius. The Anse Boudin Chapel on the North East Coast of Praslin is also 50 years old this year.

(Joe Laurence, Seychelles News Agency) Photo License: CC-BY

Seychelles' oldest marine park turns 50

Conservationists will celebrate 50 years since the Ste Anne National Marine Park was created in the Indian Ocean. The marine park which covers an area of 1.501 square metres is a veritable showcase of the island nation's submarine life, which visitors and locals can enjoy from the comfort of glass-bottom boats.

Created in 1973, the National Park, which is located 5 kilometres from the Seychelles' capital of Victoria, was set up to protect six islands off the northeast coast of Mahe.

The islands are Ste Anne, Cerf Island, Île Cachée, Round Island, Long Island, and Moyenne Island.

Archbishop Makarios Foundation of Seychelles

The Makarios Trust Fund, today known as the Archbishop Makarios Foundation of Seychelles, was founded in 1973 and gives schoolchildren in need bursaries through the Ministry of Education annually.

Through this collaboration, the ministry selects students from the state primary and secondary schools during the first term of the school year for the committee to assess and select from.

So far over 3,600 students have received bursaries since the fund was created, with an average of over 200 awards annually in recent years.

The charitable organisation was created by Cypriot Orthodox Archbishop Makarios III, following his exile in the island nation in the western Indian Ocean from March 14, 1956, until April 5, 1957.

(Makarios in Exile: Captain P.S. Le Geyt) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

Seychelles Regatta Festival

The annual Regatta event first took place back in 1973 at Beau Vallon Beach. After a hiatus of 4 years mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be back at the popular Beau Vallon Beach on August 25-27. Many activities will be on the programme including the Miss Regatta Seychelles.