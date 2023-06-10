Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan departs on state visit to Maldives

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan will undertake a state visit to the Maldives from June 10 to 14 at the invitation of the President of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, according to State House on Saturday.

"President Ramkalawan and President Solih have previously interacted on various international platforms and most recently met on the sidelines of the 5th UN Conference of Least Developed Countries in Doha last March. Seychelles and Maldives enjoy close bonds of friendship with a wide range of shared values and common interests since the establishment of diplomatic ties in July 1980," said the press statement.

President Ramkalawan will be accompanied on this mission to the Maldives by the First Lady, Linda Ramkalawan, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde and the director general, Bilateral Affairs Division of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Lindy Ernesta.