Installation of new sewerage system on Seychelles' La Digue Island in good progress

Works are progressing satisfactorily after one year into the project of constructing a centralised sewerage system for Seychelles' La Digue island, said the Public Utilities Corporation (PUC).

The plant comprises two main components - the installation of a sewer collection system along the western coast of La Digue and the construction of a sewage treatment plant at L'Union Estate.

"The first component of works, the sewer collection system, divided into two lots and awarded to Earth Development and Ascent projects respectively are well underway, both standing at 52 percent completion," said PUC in a press statement last week.

The plant, to cover 95 percent of domestic wastewater generation on La Digue, was announced in 2018. It is being financed by the European Investment Bank (EIB), Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and PUC at a cost of $16 million.

This was planned to address environmental hazards caused by the lack of proper sanitation facilities on La Digue - Seychelles' third-most populated island.

PUC said that within the next two months, Earth Development expects to complete outstanding pipe laying works, from La Passe to La Digue Supermarket, while Ascent Project aims to complete pending works from the island's main helipad to Mutu shop.

Once completed, the facility will have the capacity to treat an average flow of 1,000 cubic metre per day. Green Island Construction Company (GICC) is currently undertaking site preparation in anticipation of construction work which is due to commence.

PUC recently launched the tender process for the supply of pre-fabricated sewerage pumping/lifting stations.

The second component of this project, the construction of the sewerage treatment plant at L'Union Estate was awarded to GICC earlier this year.

PUC representatives recently met with a group of concerned residents to clarify their doubts about establishing the plant at the designated location.