Seychellois artists and cultural professionals discuss future Status of the Artist law

Infringement of intellectual property rights and copyright as well as limited access to raw materials are among the challenges that Seychellois artists and artisans brought forth in a first consultative meeting to draft a status of the artist law for Seychelles.

The first of a series of meetings was held on Tuesday for artists and cultural professionals on the main island of Mahe. Among the over 30 artists and cultural practitioners present were painters, musicians, florists, photographers, and artisans.

The international cooperation advisor for culture at the Seychelles National Institute for Culture, Heritage and the Arts (SNICHA), Miera Savy, said, "The aim is to have a draft of a legal document that we can bring before the National Assembly so that our artists and artisans get the necessary social and economic protections."

She said that "this will allow us to fully acknowledge that art and culture are important activities that bring in revenues for a country."

One of the artisans present at the meeting and owner of Blue Fire Lady, Juliette Dine, shared that the workshop is an opportunity for artisans to put forth their points of view.

"In Seychelles, different forms of work are covered under the Employment Act under which they get benefits when they fall sick and leave, among others. As an artisan, you are working for yourself and putting in more hard work," said Dine.

She added that "as artisans, we import raw materials and machinery and this costs a lot, especially when it comes to the freight. Maybe the law will help us to get benefits such as tax relief."

Others present touched on the challenge of getting raw materials such as raffia and bamboo as the local stock is limited. Access to raw materials of a good standard and reasonable prices was also raised.

They also discussed the need for banks and insurance companies to have programmes within their respective institutions that will facilitate artists' and cultural professionals' access to loans and insurance policies.

Furthermore, they agreed that there is a need to outline the definition of who is considered an artist and who is an artisan.

Relevant points outlined in the meeting, which will also be organised on Praslin and La Digue, are expected to go in the draft of the status of the artists bill that will be later placed before the National Assembly for approval.

The meetings are being held under the Aschberg project. Seychelles is one of 12 countries where the laws are being drafted through the help of experts tasked by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

UNESCO has tasked an expert in such laws, Avril Joffe, and the project officer for culture at its regional office for Eastern Africa, Cristina Cusenza, to work in Seychelles on the project.

"The law on the Status of Artists will include things like the right to collective bargaining, the right to minimum wages, the right to fee remuneration, the right to artistic freedom in your expressions," said Joffe.