Despite delays, Seychelles forges forward with electric transport system

One of the electric cars, Hyundai IONIQ, is being sold in Seychelles. (PMC) (PMC)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles is pushing ahead with its plan to have a fully electric transport system in the future despite some delays, said the leader of the project.

The E-mobility project, launched in November 2022, has faced delays especially with the search for people with suitable expertise to help with the project.

According to Elvis Octave, the Global Environment Facility (GEF) chief technical adviser who is heading the project, said that the recruitment took a while to complete.

"We are looking for a business and strategy development consultant who will help us to develop the strategy for Seychelles, while we are also looking for an e-mobility technology expert, who will be helping Seychelles in conducting feasibility studies with regards to electric public transport," Octave told SNA.

The first part of the project will see e-mobility applied to public transportation, where a trial will be done by the Seychelles Public Transport Corporation (SPTC).

Only one bus will be brought to Seychelles first and it will be used for the feasibility study and the report will help manufacturers in building a bus suited to the island nation's climate and topography.

SPTC is aiming to have a fleet of electric buses in the future.

Octave explained that several companies from various nations have expressed interest in providing Seychelles with electric buses and these include Spain, China, India and South Africa.

Seychelles is working with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) on the project for electric public transport.

Octave said that for private electric vehicles, Seychelles is working with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

"With IRENA, we will be working more on how private homes will be able to integrate renewable energy to charge their electronic vehicles and what Seychelles must do in terms of charging stations," he added.

There has been an increase in electric vehicles purchased in Seychelles in recent years, but for many, the ability to charge their cars remains a concern, as many Seychellois are living in housing estates and there are no charging stations available in the country.

By the end of 2022, Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, had a total of 365 all-electric vehicles registered. Out of that figure, 57 were registered in 2022 and 71 in 2021 with the most popular purchase being the Hyundai Kona Electric.

Octave said that as work on the project continues, the hope is that Seychelles can reach its target of having 50 percent of its vehicles running on electricity, rather than petrol.