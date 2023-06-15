2 Seychelles' islands open for new hotel development, says IDC

Assumption Island, located southwest of Mahe, is part of the Aldabra group and is managed by the Islands Development Company. (IDC)

The Islands Development Company (IDC) has launched expressions of interest for both foreign and local investors to present plans for tourism establishments on the Seychelles' islands of Coetivy and Assumption.

The state-owned company's chief executive, Glenny Savy, told reporters on Wednesday afternoon that the time is right as "IDC has now acquired a lease from the government and as it is developing the island that there would be a symbiotic relationship between tourism development and the agricultural development that will take place on Coetivy."

"Coetivy is a wonderful place, a great site for a tourism development, something similar to Desroches island, so this is primarily the reason why we would like to develop something on Coetivy in tourism at the same time that we are doing agriculture," he explained.

IDC is anticipating for a 50-bedroom to a 100-bedroom hotel to be built on the island.

Meanwhile, IDC has relaunched prawn production on Coetivy Island, which is expected to become one of the leading local contributors to the Seychelles' blue growth agenda.

For the tourism project on Assumption Island, he said was that is to serve the Aldabra Atoll, one of the Seychelles' UNESCO World Heritage Sites, as the atoll's policy does not permit for such a development to take place there.

"Aldabra would not survive without the operations on Assumption where there is a base where planes land, among the many activities carried out by IDC. The idea is to try and develop a small centre on Assumption, which will be able to receive guests, who can then transit to Aldabra," said Savy.

IDC launched an expression of interest for the construction of a 10-bedroom to a 40-bedroom hotel to cater for up to 90 persons for day trips to Aldabra and to return to the semi deserted island to sleep over.

"Assumption Island is very far away from here (Mahe) and it is costing us a significant amount of money every year to maintain the island and the upkeeping of the island," said Savy.

It costs IDC SCR 10 million ($768,000) to maintain Assumption annually, he revealed.

The project on Assumption will allow IDC to reduce its operating overheads and cost on the island and "it will open Aldabra to a lot more people than there are today and bring in more revenue," said Savy.

It was also revealed that the development plans on Coetivy will be comprehensive with farms and vanilla productions, in view that Astove and Cosmoledo islands are also not too far for the clients on the prospective hotel on Assumption to visit.

Now that the expression of interest has been launched, investors will have six months to submit their initial plans, while Savy predicted that it may take 24 to 30 months to complete the project – including its construction.