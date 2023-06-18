Seychelles Constitution Day: It is important that we keep pushing to reinforce transparency and good governance, says President

The event commemorates the day the Constitution of the Third Republic of Seychelles was adopted by the Seychellois nation. (State House)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles celebrated the 30th anniversary of its constitution in a customary flag-raising ceremony held at the 'Lavwa Lanasyon' monument in the capital of Victoria on Sunday, June 18.

The event commemorates the day the Constitution of the Third Republic of Seychelles was adopted by the Seychellois nation. On June 18, 1993, the island nation took a new direction guided by fundamental principles that are essential for its development as a sovereign and democratic state.

The Constitution Day ceremony included reading extracts from the constitution and musical performances by the youths.

The flag-raising ceremony was attended by the President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, Vice President Ahmed Afif, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Roger Mancienne, the Chief Justice, Rony Govinden and other high level government officials and members of the diplomatic corps.

(State House) Photo License: CC-BY

After the ceremony on Mahe, flag raising will also be done on Praslin and La Digue, the second and third most populated islands of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

In his message for the day, President Wavel Ramkalawan said, "This celebration should push us to reflect on the long and difficult road full of challenges that we have crossed to get where we are today. For us to reinforce this road of democracy, it is important that we keep pushing to reinforce transparency and good governance every day in our country."

He said that Seychelles has come a long way since 1993 and that "we should not stop persevering to do better and make more accomplishments for the generation of today and that of the future."

(State House) Photo License: CC-BY

"Today, every one has their place in our beautiful country. Every one can develop their potential and achieve their dreams if they are determined and hard working," he added.

Ramkalawan concluded by saying "On this 30th anniversary of our constitution, I renew my engagement and appeal to all Seychellois to respect and protect our constitution at all times."