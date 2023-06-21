India removes fees for emergency medical visas for Seychellois citizens

The High Commission told SNA that 1,392 medical visas were issued to Seychellois travelling to India for treatment in 2022. (Seychelles News Agency)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Indian High Commission in Seychelles will not be charging emergency fees for medical visas issued to Seychellois travelling for emergency treatment in India as of June 21.

The statement was made by the Indian High Commission in a press communique on Tuesday.

"Seychellois requiring Emergency Medical Visa will have to however produce an emergency certificate from the medical authorities recommending the treatment," said the communique.

The High Commission told SNA that 1,392 medical visas were issued to Seychellois travelling to India for treatment in 2022.

Currently, many Seychellois travel to other countries such as India, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Reunion, to receive medical treatment when the services are not available on Mahe, the main island of the archipelago.

Since 2010, a large number of patients are sent to Seychelles has been sending patients to Chennai's MIOT International Hospital which provides medical care in over 63 specialties.

Seychellois citizens enjoy free universal healthcare and the government pays for overseas treatment for persons who are not able to receive treatment in local healthcare facilities and have exhausted all treatment options in the country.