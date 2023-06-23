Rwandan President guest of honour at Seychelles' National Day parade

Kagame's state visit from June 28 to July 2 is at the invitation of President Wavel Ramkalawan. (Commonwealth Secretariat/Flickr) Photo License: CC BY-NC 2.0

(Seychelles News Agency) - The President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, will be the guest of honour at Seychelles' National Day parade on June 29 during his state visit, said State House on Friday.

Kagame's state visit from June 28 to July 2 is at the invitation of President Wavel Ramkalawan.

"During the visit, President Kagame will hold bilateral discussions with President Ramkalawan at State House and it is anticipated that memoranda of understanding and agreements will be signed. He will also address an Extraordinary Session of the National Assembly," said State House.

This will be the second visit of Kagame to Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

The Rwandan President made a private visit to the island nation in August 2018 during which he held discussions with Danny Faure, the President of Seychelles at the time.

Kagame, 65, served as Chair of the African Union (AU) from 2018 to 2019 and chaired the East African Community from 2018-2021. He continues to lead the AU institutional reforms and serves as the AU champion for domestic health financing.