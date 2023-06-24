Football: Seychelles' Kevin Betsy appointed assistant coach for Cambridge United

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles' Kevin Betsy has joined England's League One side Cambridge United as assistant head coach.

Betsy will work alongside the Cambridge United head coach, Mark Bonner, as the club look for a way into the championship.

According to the club's website, Betsy said: "I am very excited. It is a fantastic opportunity to join Mark, Ben and the football club."

"They are really clear with their ideas on how they have been working, but also how they would like to improve in certain areas and how I fit into the current staff. It was a really easy decision for me to come to work with fantastic people, at a really good Club," he added.

Betsy, 45, had an 18-year career as a football player which started at Woking football club. He has since then played for Fulham, Barnsley, Oldham, Bristol City, Southend and Wycombe Wanderers.

Betsy is the son of Lewis Betsy, a well-known football player in Seychelles before he was exiled in 1979.

Kevin Betsy also played in the Seychelles national team, making seven appearances and scoring one goal. He played for the Seychelles side at the 2011 Indian Ocean Island Games and scored in the final against Mauritius, which finished 1–1. He also scored again in the resulting penalty shootout, which the Seychelles won 4–3 to become the champions of the games.

In his footballer career, he made one appearance for Fulham, in the English Premier League, under Jean Tigana in a game against Manchester United at Old Trafford. He also played on loan at AFC Bournemouth and Hull City.

On Cambridge United's website, coach Bonner is quoted as saying, "I am excited to welcome Kevin to the Club and believe he will be a fantastic addition to our coaching team. His coaching journey has been varied and has seen him work with some top young talent in the development pathways, but his experiences across a variety of roles, along with his personality, will make him an excellent fit."

Betsy began his coaching with England's youth squads in 2016 and in 2021 he was appointed as head coach of Arsenal's under-23s.

Betsy has also been senior head coach four months at league two side Crawley Town. He was later part of Kolo Toure's staff at Wigan Athletic but left after Toure's sacking after just seven games.

Betsy begins work immediately ahead of the squad's return to pre-season training next week.

Cambridge finished in 20th place last season and will be looking for further improvement in the upcoming league one campaign.