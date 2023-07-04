German ambassador to Seychelles accredited, while EU ambassador bids farewell

Germany is looking at strengthening the cooperation with the Seychelles police authorities by providing material support, said the newly accredited Ambassador of Germany to Seychelles.

Sebastian Groth presented his credentials to Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan at State House on Monday.

Groth told reporters that the discussions with the President touched on various areas of continued partnership between the two nations, in areas such as environment protection and tourism.

"The other subject that is very important both for Seychelles and Germany is environment protection, with Seychelles being unique and with great biodiversity," he added.

The ambassador said that the two countries are already collaborating on a big regional project that stretches all the way from Kenya to Mozambique.

Groth added that Germany also wants to invest in cultural projects with Seychelles' artists, specifically in the field of film and music.

The ambassador said that they also discussed the global geopolitical situation.

Groth, who succeeds Ambassador Annett Günther, who served Seychelles since 2018, will be based in Nairobi, Kenya.

EU ambassador bids farewell to Seychelles

Also on Tuesday morning, the Ambassador of the European Union to the Seychelles, Vincent Degert, made a farewell visit to President Ramkalawan, as this month he leaves the post he has occupied since 2019.

Degert made a farewell visit to President Ramkalawan. (Seychelles Nation) Photo License: CC-BY

"It has been a great four years, where we have worked together also through some trying times, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, but today Seychelles and the EU have a very good relationship," Degert said, after meeting the President.

He added that Seychelles and the EU will continue to work together, especially in areas such as the fight against drug trafficking.

Degert also commended Seychelles for the peaceful transition of power after the 2020 election, stating that Seychelles should be an example that many countries should follow.

"We also spoke of the future, as there is still a lot to be done, where we have already worked a lot with the diversification of the Seychelles' economy, an issue which came to light during the pandemic," added Degert.

Degert, who has worked for 36 years with the EU, has stated that he will be retiring now, although he will still be kept busy with his obligations with universities and as an election observer.