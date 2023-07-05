Facelift for Seychelles' tourism hotspot: Beau Vallon promenade development to start in September

The development will give the Beau Vallon foreshore promenade from the Coral Strand Smart Choice Hotel up to the Boat House Restaurant, a facelift. (Seychelles News Agency)

The development of the Beau Vallon promenade on the main Seychelles island of Mahe is due to start in September after the Regatta weekend and the expression of interest will be announced soon.

The Minister for Investment, Entrepreneurship and Industry, Devika Vidot, accompanied by the chief executive of the Enterprise Seychelles Agency (ESA), Lisa Lautoy, made the announcement in a press conference on Tuesday.

While the expression of interest will be open to people who wish to develop the site, when the documents are released at the end of the month, there will be conditions they will have to adhere to.

The development, due to start in September, will give the Beau Vallon foreshore promenade, from the Coral Strand Smart Choice Hotel up to the Boat House Restaurant, a facelift.

Vidot said that with the new changes planned for the promenade, the authorities are expecting it to be "different, family-friendly and a place of leisure."

Beau Vallon, located in the north of Mahe, the main island, is a predominantly tourism-oriented district and is famed for its popular Beau Vallon beach, variety of tourism establishments and restaurants. Currently, the promenade is paved with small bricks and has a series of food trucks and vendors selling artisanal crafts all along the pedestrian pathway.

Lautoy told reporters that there will be 40 kiosks as part of the new project, among which 10 will be selling food.

"We want there to be a variety of cuisines in the kiosks, which include Creole cuisine, fast food and, of course, confectioneries to attract children," she added.

Lautoy said that the authorities have asked around to determine what types of food would interest them, which is what they will be including in the kiosks.

The new promenade will also have four kiosks where visitors will be able to buy mainly fresh juices and cocktails.

However, according to the officials, those already selling their products at the site are "aware that the agreement that they had with authorities to do so was temporary."

Lautoy said that for those wishing to move elsewhere, "we are working with them to find the locations they require."

"If they want to remain at the promenade, they may be granted additional points if what they are selling is in line with what we plan for the place's image," she added.

Although the government is managing the site, construction company Laxmanbhai will finance the construction, which could cost from SCR12 million ($921,000) to SCR15 million ($1.1 million).

Vidot said that "as the promenade is along the beach, the company has made sure that the project is one that is sustainable."

Meanwhile, as the promenade was previously the annual Regatta site – Round Table Seychelles has agreed to look after the site.

The latest development at the Regatta site is in line with government policy of the archipelago, found in the western Indian Ocean, to upgrade the area.

Late last year, the Seychelles Investment Bureau (SIB) launched an expression of interest to local and international investors to build a multi-storey car park in the area as well.