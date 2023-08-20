Franco-Seychellois singer Vanessa Anacoura releases 2 singles

(Seychelles News Agency) - Franco-Seychellois singer Vanessa Anacoura has released two songs on various musical platforms and is looking to make a name for herself in the music industry.

Anacoura, who is singing on a part-time basis, has released two singles "Je ne veut plus de toi" (I don't want you anymore) and "Si seulement" (If only) and the two songs available on Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music and Amazon.

Born in Paris to Seychellois parents from the Anse Etoile and Anse Aux Pins districts, Anacoura has lived her whole life in France. She told SNA that she started to sing at 9 years old.

"My mum heard me sing and saw that I had talent so she signed me up for my first singing lesson when I was 13. I did my first stage appearance at 14. Before that, I did classic and hip-hop dance and have performed on stage since I was a kid," she said.

One of the singles of Anacoura - Je ne veut plus de toi. (YouTube) Photo License: CC0

Anacoura said that it is not easy to make it in music in France but has received good feedback so far.

"I do RnB and pop music, where I mostly like to sing about love and I have three favorite singers - Michael Jackson, Alicia Keys and Ben l'Oncle Soul. My music doesn't sound like theirs as I don't want it to, but I'm definitely inspired by them," she added.

Anacoura said that she would love to live full-time from her music and her goal is to go to Olympia where the greatest artists have performed as this will be an honour and an accomplishment to sing on such a stage.

Although she lives in Paris, Anacoura keeps up to date with her Seychellois Creole culture.

"I actually speak Creole with a very nice French accent, and with my friends, even if they don't speak or understand Creole, it happens sometimes that I say some words or sentences. During the family reunion, you can be sure that we will put on some Sega and dance," she told SNA.

Anacoura said that it is not easy to make it in music in France but has received good feedback so far. (Vanessa Anacoura) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

Anacoura said that although she is in France "I grew up with Sega songs like the ones of Jean-Marc Volcy, and I don't know how many times I have heard the song 'La sezon Kreol' from Joe Samy."

"I have come to Seychelles over 10 times already. It's been a while since my last visit, and each time I do, I always feel very good. I enjoy time with my family, the beaches and everything that Seychelles has to offer. I also listen mainly to Sega, which I enjoy dancing to. I also like the more recent music as well, like Elijah or Sandra for example," said Anacoura.

She also enjoys Creole dishes like lentils with sausages, fried fish, and banana cake.

"Furthermore, I went to UNESCO in Paris last year, to celebrate the inclusion of Moutya in the UNESCO World Heritage list. It was a really good moment. I'm very proud to be Seychellois," said Anacoura.