Seychelles' President meets  military chaplain of South African National Defence Force

The military chaplain of the Armed Forces of South Africa is looking to help Seychelles with improving the structure of the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF) military chaplain service.

This was revealed by Reverend Brigadier General Ernest Masweu after a meeting with the President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, accompanied by Colonel Malcolm Pillay at State House on Thursday.

"In South Africa, we see ourselves as good partners to Seychelles in this Ministry of Chaplains and we came here to re-enforce that relationship, to say to the SDF that we are still together," Colonel Masweu told reporters.

Reverend Brigadier General Ernest Masweu is the pastoral and spiritual leader of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and he has continental experience, overseeing the Chaplain Service.

In addition to the four services, air force, army, military health and navy and SANDF divisions, military chaplains are also designated to handle human resources and ethics.

Masweu said that what they are looking into now, is to have a structure in place in Seychelles that the SDF can use when an additional chaplain is required and to also offer the necessary course and support in that area.

The SDF chaplain is Lieutenant Colonel Louis Agathine, since 1999.

"One of the things that we have picked up on is that Colonel Agathine has been here for a very long time and our issue is that the SDF is growing and so we need to look at the future and ask whether we will need an additional chaplain as that is where will are willing to help out," Masweu added.

He also expressed his delight at meeting a president who is also a priest, stating that for him it was a very warm moment when he learned how the president brings the balance between the two.

The two members of the South Africa Military Chaplains will meet with other members of the SDF and will leave the country on Friday.