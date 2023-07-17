New Seychelles Hospital Fund launched

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan announced in his National Day message, that the government has decided to build a new modern hospital at Mont Fleuri and that the details will be provided later.

He estimated that such a project can cost at least SCR 1 billion ($75.4 million) and launched an appeal, for everyone to make a contribution.

Bank accounts have been opened for this project and if all goes well, construction will start in 2024.

Bank accounts for the ‘New Seychelles Hospital’ Fund



Central Bank of Seychelles

Account Name: New Seychelles Hospital – SCR

Account Number: 14196

Account Currency: SCR (Seychelles Rupees)

IBAN: SC76SSCB11010000000000014196SCR



Central Bank of Seychelles

Account Name: New Seychelles Hospital - USD

Account Number: 14195

Account Currency: USD (United States Dollars)

IBAN: SC80SSCB11010000000000014195USD



Central Bank of Seychelles

Account Name: New Seychelles Hospital - EUR

Account Number: 14194

Account Currency: EUR (Euros)

IBAN: SC83SSCB11010000000000014194EUR

Central Bank of Seychelles

Account Name: New Seychelles Hospital - GBP

Account Number: 14197

Account Currency: GBP (British Pounds Sterling)

IBAN: SC70SSCB11010000000000014197GBP





Persons wishing to make a contribution can transfer their funds directly to the accounts. Anyone wishing to make donations in other currencies may do so in the Seychelles Rupees (SCR).



State House has also announced the creation of a National fundraising committee for the project. Persons wishing to apply to be members of that committee can send their names and details to Nadine Jack at the President’s Office via email addresses: cps@statehouse.gov.sc or

n.jack@statehouse.gov.sc before July 31, 2023, or call Telephone number: + (248) 429 5603 for more information.



