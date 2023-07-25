Five athletes from Seychelles heading for Commonwealth Youth Games

Five young athletes who will represent Seychelles at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games were officially given their send-off in a short ceremony held at the Olympic House, Mahe, on Friday, for the games that will take place in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago from August 4 to 11.

This year Seychelles will be taking part in the track and field event with Immanuella Larue, Shane Fred and Liam Barbe and in swimming with Abigail Labuschagne and Amos Ferley.

Aside from receiving their plane tickets, the athletes were also presented with their official gear, which included uniforms and bags and shoes.

The flag bearers for Seychelles are Imanuella Larue and Amos Ferley

"I am very happy to be representing Seychelles and I will be doing my best to make my country proud, with a good result," said Larue.

Ferley also spoke of his desire to do well and possibly grab a medal for Seychelles.

Sprinter Shane Fred and swimmer Abigail Labuschagne in the official kit for the Games. (Seychelles News Agency) Photo License: CC-BY

During his address to the young athletes at the ceremony, the president of the Seychelles Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association (SOGCA), Antonio Gopal, urged them to make the best of this opportunity and while doing their best, to also learn from the experience.

"For you to have been chosen to represent your country on this level, it means that you have achieved great things already and we are very happy for you," added Gopal.

The principal secretary for sports, Ralph Jean-Louis, congratulated the athletes on being chosen for such a high-level tournament.

"You are going to a high-level games, and these are the experiences that you need to make the most of, where you can then be among the athletes that can bring that Olympic medal to Seychelles in the future," said Jean-Louis.

The young athletes will be accompanied by coaches Gerish Rachel and Robert Suzette, with Elsia Vidot heading the delegation.

The athletes are aiming to bring more medals to Seychelles, after boxer Lorenzo Bonne gave the country its first ever medal at the Games in 2015, in Apia, Samoa.

The Games were initially scheduled for 2021 but were postponed as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic and scheduling issues with the 2020 Summer Olympics and the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Athletes will compete in seven sporting disciplines which include athletics, swimming, beach volleyball, cycling, netball, rugby sevens, and triathlon.

The Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) is an international multi-sport event organised by the Commonwealth Games Federation. The first edition was held in Edinburgh, Scotland from 10–14 August 2000. The age limitation of the athletes is from 14 to 18.