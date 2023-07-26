Polish ambassador promises to increase tourism, trade, culture cooperation with Seychelles

(Seychelles News Agency) - Poland and Seychelles will work to build stronger partnerships in the field of tourism, trade and culture and work closely in the education sector, said Miroslaw Gojdź, the newly accredited ambassador.

Gojdź presented his credentials to Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan on Tuesday at State House.

"There are many activities that we can improve, there is trade and tourism," the ambassador told reporters.

He said that Poland is also looking for local partners for investments, especially in tourism investments, and will discuss with his partners how the links can e improved.

"We will organise a mission that will be a business mission, but not only a business mission but also with the local government to talk about some cultural action that can be taken," he added.

Poland and Seychelles are looking into twinning cities as part of the cultural actions being taken.

The two countries established diplomatic relations on February 12, 1979.

Gojdź also met with the principal secretary of foreign affairs,, Vivianne Fock Tave, who noted that cooperation between the two countries has taken place through Poland's membership of the European Union (EU).

The Polish ambassador conveyed his commitment to ensuring that the two countries continue to build on their cooperation and explore new avenues for further collaboration through a general cooperation agreement.