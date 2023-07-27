Tourism Seychelles: Creole Rendezvous events start for enhanced visitor experience

Tourism Seychelles - the marketing branch of the Seychelles tourism department - has launched a Creole Rendez-vous programme with the aim to enhance the visit of tourists to the island nation.

The first Rendez-vous Mahe took place on Gordon Square in the capital of Victoria on Saturday under the theme "Experience Seychelles wellness, health, and beauty products with a cultural touch."

Tour operators on Mahe were also encouraged to bring their clients to the bazaar after completing their tours.

With this in mind, the vendors at Gordon Square were selling items that were locally made and were relevant to this year's theme with performances from popular artists such as Patrick Victor.

Sherin Francis, the principal secretary for tourism, told reporters that the bazaar "Rendez-vous" brand was first initiated on La Digue and then Praslin.

"We realised that Mahe has quite a lot of activities that are done in the form of the bazaar in different districts, so for us, it was about doing activities that could connect us with local entrepreneurs, artisans and tourists," she said.

The Rendez-vous Mahe did not get a high turnout for its first edition but Tourism Seychelles said the low turnout will not deter it from continuing with its Creole Rendez-vous programme.

The next planned event under the Creole Rendez-vous will be on Mahe coinciding with both the Tourism Week in September and the Creole Festival in October.

Through this brand, Tourism Seychelles is identifying and planning 10 activities in a year that promote the Seychellois Creole culture.