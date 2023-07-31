30th anniversary of Seychelles National Assembly: Leaders leave messages in time capsule for 2053

The messages inside the capsule will be sealed on Monday, July 31. (Seychelles Nation)

(Seychelles News Agency) - A time capsule launched by the Seychelles National Assembly as part of the celebrations of its 30th anniversary with messages of aspirations by the leaders of the executive and the parliament will be sealed on Monday, July 31.

The messages inside the capsule which will be opened in 2053, another 30 years, included those of the three leaders of the three branches of the Seychelles' government. These are President Wavel Ramkalawan, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Roger Mancienne and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Rony Govinden.

There are also messages from the leader of government business in the National Assembly, Sebastien Pillay and the leader of government business, Bernard Georges, among others.

The Seychelles National Assembly of the Third Republic was established on July 30, 1993, following the country's adoption of a multi-party system and a new Constitution.

In his address to mark the occasion, Ramkalawan said that 30th anniversary of the institution is a cause for celebration.

He said that the National Assembly has helped build up his capacity to become leader of the opposition and be a president.

"To head the high office in the country shows that the National Assembly has been a very good training ground for me," said Ramkalawan.

On his side, Mancienne said that the 30th anniversary is the occasion for the members to renew their engagements and devotions for the next coming 30 years and to remember that "we are the guardians and servers of this institution."

Part of the celebration was a cake cutting. (Seychelles Nation) Photo License: CC-BY

This he said will help the institution to evolve to help build the nation for the generations of the next three decades.

"The National Assembly is proud that it is an integrated branch in our country's system of governance and a high status and primordial role to ensure its existence, its sovereignty, good governance and the rights of all citizens along with other institutions defined by the Constitution," he added.

Mancienne said that the institution "represents the citizens and brings their concerns forward."

Chief Justice Rony Govinden reminded the guests that the 30 years of success was not by chance and was due to "tolerance, rule of law and respects of all rights among others. Should we continue respecting democracy, generations to come will enjoy the National Assembly."

For the occasion, staff members took part in a cultural performance. (Seychelles Nation) Photo License: CC-BY

"I am convinced that if we continue to have respect for one another and keep to the democratic principles and the rule of law, our great-grandchildren will celebrate 100 years' establishment of the National Assembly and many more," added Govinden.

The celebration ended with a cake cutting and cultural performances by the staff members.