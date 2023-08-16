Seychelles' oldest citizen celebrates 111th birthday

Pouponneau spent the day surrounded by loved ones at her residence in the central district of St. Louis. (Seychelles Nation)

Seychelles' oldest centenarian, Margaret Woodfield Pouponneau, celebrated her 111th birthday on Tuesday, in an intimate gathering.

Born on August 15, 1912, in the southern district of Anse Royale, Pouponneau spent the day surrounded by loved ones at her residence in the central district of St. Louis on the main island of Mahe.

A special mass presided over by Anglican priest Father Bryan Volcere and animated by members of the St Paul's Mothers' Union, was held at her residence in her honour.

Pouponneau, who was born Gill, came from a family of seven, however, all her siblings - four brothers and two sisters - have since passed away. Her husband Wilby died in 1982.

A former language teacher, Pouponneau quit her job to take care of her own family – three daughters and a son. She later took up sewing and was a renowned seamstress who could see anything from school uniforms to wedding dresses.

Pouponneau became the oldest resident of the 115-island archipelago in the western Indian Ocean in 2021, following the death of Nancy Marie in May at age 112.

Aside from the presence of family members who gathered to celebrate the milestone, she also received the visit of Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan.

Representatives from the Local Government Department, the district administration, and the National Assembly member for St Louis, Sathya Naidu, also visited Pouponneau.