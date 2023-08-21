Seychelles' Biennale de Danse kicks off 

The group of dancers and choreographers from Rodrigues, Democratic Republic of Congo and Russia, received their bags in a short ceremony at the National Theatre. (National Arts and Craft Council)

The 10th edition of the Biennale de Danse of Seychelles was officially launched on Monday with the participation of international dancers.

Also present is a choreographer from South Africa, Refiloe Mogoje.

Mogoje comes from Orlando East Township in Soweto and has the knowledge and experience in ballet, contemporary, African, Indian, Tai Chi, Pilates, Yoga, Pantsula, Tap, Gumboot and Flamenco dances.

"It is a very important month back home, as it is women's month, so when I was told about the Biennale and the theme itself, that is aqua, I thought to myself that it's a great one," said Mogoje.

The choreographer told reporters that "as human beings, we are made up mostly of water and we are surrounded by water, it is of importance."

At the culmination of the 10-day workshop, Mogoje will then work with the choreographers and dancers from the countries who will part to choreograph a 15-minute piece.

"I am really excited about the process. The work is untitled as of yet, as I have a vision of what I want to put down and present," she added.

However, since this is her first time working with this group of performers, "I do not know how it is going to turn out."

She did promise that the "bar needed to be raised and as there are different cultures will be very interesting."

The Biennale is being organised by the School of Dance, which falls under the National Arts and Craft Council (NACC).

The Biennale de Danse in Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, which was last organised in 2017, is a workshop and dance festival organised every two years. Its aim is to share dance expertise, dance techniques, and cultural exchanges among the participants.

Seychelles as host of the Biennale, has two teams of dancers of which Ruth Barbe and Dennis Rose will be leading respectively.

Over 20 dancers will come together to take part in 10 days of workshops, which will culminate in a Gala Night on September 2. During the Gala, each group will perform a 10-minute dance around the theme. They will then come together under the guidance of the Mogoje to perform a 15-minute piece.