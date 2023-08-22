Malawian and Omani diplomats present credentials to Seychelles' President 

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles and Malawi expect to sign general services agreement in various areas of cooperation, said Malawian High Commissioner to Seychelles, Andrew P.E.Z Kumwenda, after he was accredited on Tuesday.

Kumwenda, who presented his credentials to President Wavel Ramkalawan at State House, told reporters that "We have discussed ways that we can enhance the relationship between the two countries, where despite being far from each other, we are both part of Africa and of organisations, such SADC and the Commonwealth, so these are some areas where we can collaborate."

He added that the two countries will look to elevate their relationship, by signing a general services agreement, which will state different areas of cooperation.

Kumwenda said that Malawi is very successful in farming and that is an area where they can help Seychelles, whereas, the island nation on the other hand can lend their expertise to Malawi in the tourism sector.

Kumwenda is the fourth high commissioner from Malawi to be accredited to Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

He succeeds Olga Ndilowe, who was accredited to Seychelles in September 2016.

Malawi and Seychelles established diplomatic relations on May 22 in 2001.

Saud Bin Hilal Al Shidhani presented his credentials to President Ramkalawan. (State House) Photo License: CC-BY

Also accredited on Tuesday was the Ambassador of Oman to Seychelles.

Saud Bin Hilal Al Shidhani, who presented his credentials to President Ramkalawan on Tuesday, told reporters that "We have excellent relations between our two countries and today we discussed how we can further strengthen this relationship."

He added that the main areas of cooperation that the two nations are looking to pursue are in regards to commerce and the economy, as well as the Blue Economy.

He will be replacing Ali bin Abdullah bin Salim Al-Mahrooqi.

Oman and Seychelles established diplomatic relations in April 1983.

The two accredited diplomats will both be based in Dar es Salaam,