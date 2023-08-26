Panafricare: Private clinic in Seychelles receives Temos accreditation 

Panafricare Clinic, a private clinic in Seychelles, has received accreditation by an international body - Temos International - for its quality in outpatient and ambulatory care, which shows its commitment to providing high-quality medical and non-medical services to its patients.

Panafricare Clinic, founded by Dr Miodrag Todorovic in 2010, offers a range of medical services, including consultations, diagnostics, treatments, and preventive care. It specialises in outpatient and ambulatory care, focusing on delivering personalised and patient-centered healthcare.

In an interview with SNA, Todorovic said that the accreditation signifies that Panafricare Clinic has met the healthcare quality standards set by an internationally recognised body.

"It serves as proof to clients and patients that the clinic operates at the top level of international standards, ensuring safety and positive treatment outcomes," he said.

The accreditation in "Quality in Outpatient and Ambulatory Care" refers to the standard of care provided to patients who receive medical services on an outpatient basis, without requiring hospitalisation.

The clinic was accredited by Temos International Healthcare Accreditation in August 2023. The Germany-based accreditation body evaluates and validates the quality of medical and non-medical services of an institution applying for a certificate worldwide. It identifies potential for improvements and optimises the medical quality of the institution.

Panafricare Clinic was founded by Dr Miodrag Todorovic in 2010. (Panafricare) Photo License: CC-BY

"Panafricare Clinic chose Temos International Healthcare Accreditation as its certification body due to its reputation and expertise in evaluating and validating healthcare services. Temos is a globally recognised accreditation organisation that helps healthcare institutions identify areas of improvement and optimise the quality of care," said Todorovic.

He added that by partnering with Temos International Healthcare Accreditation, "Panafricare Clinic aimed to align itself with international standards and enhance its credibility among patients, clients, and the healthcare community."

To be accredited, Panafricare Clinic had to undergo a rigorous evaluation process conducted by Temos International. This process involved an assessment of various aspects of the clinic's operations, including medical practices, patient safety protocols, staff training, risk management, policy compliance, and overall quality of services. The clinic had to demonstrate its adherence to international standards and showcase continuous efforts to improve its healthcare practices.

"To continuously improve its services, Panafricare Clinic will focus on ongoing quality monitoring and enhancement. This includes regular evaluation of patient feedback, performance indicators, and benchmarking against international standards," shared Todorovic.

Panafricare Clinic seeks to also invest in continuous training and development programmes for its staff to keep them updated with the latest medical advancements and ensure the delivery of high-quality care. Additionally, Panafricare Clinic will maintain its reporting obligations to Temos International, providing updates on quality indicators and improvements every six months.