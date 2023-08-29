Aeroflot to increase flights to Seychelles to three weekly 

Russia's national airline, Aeroflot, will increase its flight frequency to Seychelles in October, which will keep the Eastern European country among the top three markets on the island nations' visitors' arrival list.

As of October 16, Aeroflot will increase its number of flights from two to three weekly linking Moscow directly to Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

The additional flight will be operated on Mondays, complementing the flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Direct flights operated by Aeroflot between Seychelles and Russia last about 12 hours.

The principal secretary for tourism, Sherin Francis, told SNA that "we are confident that by enhancing connectivity, we can significantly improve our market performance, as Russia holds strategic importance for our business."

"Additionally, Russia has demonstrated the potential for increased tourism earnings, which would not only boost our tourism sector but also contribute to improved market performance. We anticipate that increased frequency will play a crucial role in achieving these objectives," said Francis.

Currently, Russia sits behind Germany and France as the third top contributor to visitors' arrival in Seychelles.

From January 1 to August 20 this year, a total of 25,546 Russian visitors have landed in Seychelles. This represents a 39 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Aeroflot resumed scheduled direct flights to Seychelles in October 2022.