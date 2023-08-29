Indian Ocean Island Games: Team Seychelles wins 2 gold medals in swimming and 2 in weightlifting

(Seychelles News Agency) - Swimmers Felicity Passon and Simon Bachmann gave Seychelles its first two gold medals on Monday on the third day of the 11th edition of the Indian Ocean Island Games in Madagascar.

Passon won the women's 200m individual medley in 2 minutes 28.64 seconds. Two swimmers from Reunion Mahe Gory-Lauret and Elisa Montrouge were second and third, respectively.

Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan sent a message of congratulations to Passon.

"Congratulations to our star swimmer Felicity Passon in bringing Seychelles its first Gold Medal. Well done! Thank you for raising the Seychelles Flag to the highest podium. Congratulations, Seychelles is beaming with pride," he said.

Ramkalawan also congratulated swimmer Bachmann who won the second gold medal for Seychelles in the men's 200m individual medley.

Bachmann won first place in 2 minutes 10 seconds ahead of Mael Dujoux from Reunion and third was Mauritian Matteo Tin Wan Yuen.

Bachmann won the second gold medal for Seychelles. (NSC Seychelles) Photo License: CC-BY

Seychelles also won two gold medals on Tuesday in weightlifting with Chakira Rose in the women's +87 kg. She also won a silver medal.

Passon also won a silver medal in the 200m backstroke in 2 minutes 19.89 seconds.

Other medals for Team Seychelles on Monday were in weightlifting. Joelita Coloma won three silver medals in the women's 76kg category while Terrence Dixie won 3 bronze medals in the 102kg category for men.

After the third day of the IOIG, Seychelles has 35 medals - 4 gold, 17 silver, and 14 bronze.

Seychelles is now in 4th place on the medals table which is being led by Madagascar with a total of 110 medals - 56 gold, 25 silver, and 29 bronze, followed by Reunion and Mauritius.

Team Seychelles expects more medals on Tuesday with five boxers in the final.

While Shane Boniface and Edrian Volcere had already qualified earlier, three others booked their spots on Monday.

Archild David won by 5-0 in the 51kg against Said Soufiane from the Comoros. Dashil Fanchette in the 80kg won by RSC - referee stopped contest - in the third round against Seraphin Maisa from Madagascar and Keddy Agnes in +92 kg also won by RSC.

The five Seychellois finalists will be aiming for gold in the finals on Tuesday.

Seychelles will also be in action in athletics, which starts on Tuesday.

As for the team sports, Seychelles women's volleyball team will face Mauritius and the men's side will be playing against Mauritius as well.

The men's basketball 5x5 will also play against Mauritius.

Updated: 2.21 pm