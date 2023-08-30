Seychelles has 8 gold medals after Day 4 of Indian Ocean Island Games

Agnes won gold after he knocked out Didier Jean-Baptiste from Reunion. (State House)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Team Seychelles won six gold medals on the fourth day of the Indian Ocean Island Games in Madagascar to bring the total to eight.

The gold medals on Wednesday came from the swimming, weightlifting, and boxing events.

Swimmer Simon Bachmann won his second gold medal when he came out first in the men's 200m butterfly in 2 minutes 4.91 seconds. In second place was a swimmer from Reunion Clement Riviere and third Victor Ah Yong from Mauritius.

Two more gold came in the weightlifting competition with Chakira Rose in the category +87kg. She earned her gold medals after clearing 102kg in clean and jerk.

The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, sent a message of congratulation to Rose.

"Congratulations to our Female Weightlighter and member of the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF) Private Chakira Rose on winning 2 Gold Medals and 1 silver. Thank you for the outstanding performance and for bringing the medals home," said Ramkalawan.

Rose won two gold medals. (State House) Photo License: CC-BY

Two gold medals were also won in the boxing finals in which Seychelles had five boxers.

Dasheil Fanchette earned the top spot in the 80 kg when he defeated Mauritian Jefferson Marguerite. Keddy Agnes won gold after he knocked out Didier Jean-Baptiste from Reunion in the first round in the +92 kg category.

In athletics, Iven Moise won gold in the 10,000 m race in 30 minutes 48.66 seconds.

Seychelles is still 4th on the medals table with 61 medals - 8 gold, 30 silver and 23 bronze while Madagascar is leading with 144 medals - 72 gold, 35 silver, and 37 bronze, followed by Mauritius and Reunion.

In the last IOIG in Mauritius in 2019, Seychelles won 111 medals out of which 28 were gold.

In team sports, the women's volleyball team is in the semi-finals after defeating Mauritius 3-1 to finish top in Group B.

Seychelles' men's basketball team also won their match on Wednesday 67-43 against Mauritius in their opening match. The Seychellois side will face Mayotte on Thursday.