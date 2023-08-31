New political party: Seychelles United Movement registered

The registration ceremony of the Seychelles United Movement was held at the office of the Seychelles Electoral Commission. (Seychelles United Movement)

(Seychelles News Agency) - "Reform, Prosperity and Unity" is the theme that the newly registered political party - Seychelles United Movement (SUM) - will work under if it is successful in the country's next elections in 2025.

The registration ceremony of the Seychelles United Movement was held at the office of the Seychelles Electoral Commission on Friday after an intensive three-month process. The SUM is now the seventh registered political party in Seychelles.

"We believe that a number of reforms are needed in order for the country to flourish, and we are proposing reforms in the economy, health, social and education sectors," the president of SUM, Maarco Francis, a prominent businessman, told SNA.

He said, "In 2020, the people voted for a change, expecting reforms, but that has not happened, with the current government running the country the same way as their predecessors did."

Francis explained that one of the first things his party will do if elected is to fix the retirement age, where there will be one universal retirement age for all citizens, regardless of their status.

He added that the party which is more a movement rather than a political party, was officially registered on August 25, after an "intensive three-month process."

"We had only one objection towards our registration, which came of the United Seychelles party, who claimed that our name would confuse supporters as it is similar, but that was rejected and our registration was approved," Francis explained.

SUM party seen here with members of the Electoral Commission, will participate in both the 2025 presidential and parliamentary elections. (Seychelles United Movement) Photo License: CC-BY

Francis said that the SUM will participate in both the 2025 presidential and parliamentary elections and that the party wants the country to look forward rather than the past.

"Our movement envisions a Seychelles where every citizen can thrive, where opportunities are accessible to all, and where our nation's potential is fully realised," he added.

During the interview with SNA, the SUM also explained that they want to create a clear separation between the legislators and the executive and the need to revise the Seychelles Constitution, to make it centred more around the people rather than politicians.

In a press statement after it was registered, Edouard Anacoura, the secretary general, said "We are thrilled that the Seychelles United Movement has been officially registered as a political party marking a significant milestone in our journey to a better Seychelles."

Anacoura added that "Our Movement envisions a Seychelles, where every citizen can thrive, where opportunities are accessible to all, and where our nation's potential is fully realised. By addressing the challenges in these critical areas, we aim to create an environment, that nurtures growth, fosters inclusivity, and ensures the well-being of every Seychellois."

The other six registered political parties in Seychelles are the ruling party - Linyon Demokratik Seselwa, the leading opposition party - United Seychelles - as well as One Seychelles, Linyon Sanzman, Lafors Sosyal Demokratik, and Independent Conservative Union Seychelles.