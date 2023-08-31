Comoros will organise the Indian Ocean Island Games in 2027

Seychellois swimmer Simon Bachmann won his third gold medal on the final day of the swimming competition. (NSC Seychelles)

Comoros will organise the next Indian Ocean Island Games in 2027 followed by Maldives in 2031, according to an announcement made during the meeting of the International Games Committee (CIJ) on Thursday.

The committee will be writing to the Olympic Committee of Comoros and the country's government to request formal confirmation.

Meanwhile, Seychellois swimmer Simon Bachmann won his third gold medal on the final day of the swimming competition in the Indian Ocean Island Games on Wednesday to bring the Seychelles tally to nine gold medals.

Bachmann took first spot in the men's 400m individual medley in 4 minutes 58.90 seconds. In second place was a swimmer from Reunion, Jean-Baptiste Bernet, followed by Mauritian Marc Tranquille.

The Seychelles swimming team also won one silver medal and four bronze.

Team Seychelles' Amos Ferley won silver in the men's 50 lm freestyle and the bronze came from Felicity Passon in the 50m freestyle, Sofia Frichot in 800m freestyle, and Angelina Smythe in the 400m medley.

In the Handi-Sport duo, Richard Sophola and Rossie Coralie earned Seychelles first medals in the event by each grabbing a silver in the shot put event on the second day of the athletics competition.

In volleyball, the Seychelles women's team reached the final that will take place on Sunday after defeating Reunion 3-0 on Thursday. They will face the winner of the semi-final between Mauritius and Madagascar.

The Seychelles men's team will be up against Madagascar in the semi-final on Thursday.

At the end of the sixth day of the IOIG, Seychelles has 67 medals - 9 gold, 32 silver, and 26 bronze.

Madagascar still leads with 195 medals - 83 gold, 51 silver and 61 bronze, followed by Mauritius and Reunion.