"Inside Seychelles": Giving entertainment ideas in what's on guide 

For people who are wondering what to do in Seychelles, a new publication called "Inside Seychelles" might just provide some ideas.

"Inside Seychelles" has been around for almost a year now, but recently it has been picking up more traction and giving tourists and locals a taste of where they can go for food, music and entertainment, among others.

"When I first got here, I was like a tourist and kept asking myself where do I go for this and that," explained Fiona Winterburn, the director of Seycreative, who are behind the production of "Inside Seychelles."

She explained that at first everyone was asking tourists to follow their social media pages and that was a bit impractical as no tourist would be able to follow every single page when they are on a holiday in Seychelles.

"That is when we came up with the idea of "Inside Seychelles," as a what's on guide, where you have in one place information that gives you all the things that are going on. These include shows, trails, promos at restaurants, fairs and other things that a tourist and local can then choose," said Winterburn.

"Inside Seychelles" is available on its website - www.insideseychelles.com, and other platforms including on social media, where people can get the information based on their preferred method, anytime and anywhere.

A quick browse on the website will provide information about upcoming musical shows, things to do in various places, promos, information on a number of monuments and places of interest, as well as an audio streaming service.

The website also contains a directory service where businesses are listed, along with their contact numbers and some information about themselves.

Winterburn said that "Inside Seychelles" does not only provide information to tourists, but it also serves as an advertising platform for local businesses and events and this helps to reach a wider audience.

"Inside Seychelles" was the official media partner of the 50th Regatta Festival in Seychelles and Winterburn said that the event gave them much more recognition. The hope is that the publication can grow to provide more content, including videos, podcasts, and more.

"Inside Seychelles" at the moment have a team of five women, most of them Seychellois.

"We do not see ourselves as directly competing with other media houses, but instead I feel that we compliment what other publications do," added Winterburn, who added that the plan is to expand "Inside Seychelles," by bringing in more businesses and bring in more technology into it, to improve efficiency.

"Inside Seychelles" is available in nine languages, including Russian, Arabic, German, and Chinese, among others.