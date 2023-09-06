4 Seychellois artists to participate in Venice Biennale 2024

Three among the four artists who will be representing Seychelles at the Venice Biennale in 2024. From left Juliette Zelime, Ryan Chetty and Jude Ally. (Seychelles Nation)

Four Seychellois will participate in the 60th Venice Biennale, which will be held next year under the theme ‘Foreigners Everywhere, from April 20 to November 24, said a top official of the Creative Seychelles Agency (CSA), on Wednesday.

The executive director of CSA, Emmanuel D'Offay, told reporters that the four artists chosen are Ryan Chetty, Juliette Zelime, Jude Ally and Danielle Freakley.

Two of the four artists took part in the Seychelles Biennale of Contemporary Art under the theme "Lost and Found," which was held from July 31 - August 28.

Chetty won the grand prize in the "Lost and Found" virtual exhibition for his work entitled "Appreciation is the key to a humble life."

Zelime, who won the Best Emerging Artist prize in the last Seychelles Biennale held in Seychelles, represented the island nation country in the last Venice Biennale held in 2019.

Jude Ally has already exhibited his works in several countries including Australia, Austria, England, Lebanon, Italy, and France while Freakley – an Australian-Seychellois living in Perth and Melbourne - has taken part in various exhibitions on the international scene. In 2017, she helped in the installation of the Seychelles Pavillion at the 2017 Venice Biennale.

D'Offay said that the call for Seychellois living in the country as well as those overseas to participate in the Venice Biennale was made last year as the Agency "wants to showcase the good work Seychellois are doing, regardless of whether they are living in the country or not."

According to the event coordinators, there has been a balance in the selection of artists as there are two men and two men who will be representing their country in Venice, Italy.

D'Offay said that adding the Seychellois diaspora would serve as a barometre for those living in the small island state.

Meanwhile, the artists are currently working on the idea and concept of what they will be presenting at the event with Martin Kennedy, the curator, and the co-curator, Karyn Zialor.

"It is important that we have a very strong idea when preparing for our pavilion," Kennedy explained.

Once closed, the official Seychelles pavilion will be on show at the National Gallery to give the Seychellois public the chance to see what the artists have created.