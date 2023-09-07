Seychelles International Airport gets ACI Level 1 accreditation

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles International Airport received a Level 1 accreditation during the Airport Council International (ACI) Customer Experience Global Summit held in South Korea on Wednesday.

The ACI developed the accreditation for the aviation industry to deliver a better service to its member airports and to provide a 360-degree view of airport customer experience management.

To achieve a Level 1 accreditation, customer experience must be a priority of the airport and one that is communicated internally and externally. The airport must also establish a fundamental structure by understanding customer expectations, satisfaction, comments, and complaints.

Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan sent a message of congratulations to the Seychelles Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) on Thursday.

"This is a great achievement as many airports have not reached this level. The rapid processing of arriving passengers through the Seychelles Electronic Border System has greatly contributed to this award," said Ramkalawan.

The President said: "As we continue to aim for the highest standards, I call on everyone to give of their very best to give both visitors and locals the best experience at our airport. As we plan our new terminal, I am hopeful we will deliver a higher standard of service."

The revamping of the Seychelles International Airport started in July.

The head of infrastructure projects at SCAA, Marlon Santache, said in a previous interview that "the work that we have done will enhance the visitor experience. We have been able to increase the space available by rebuilding the DMCs (destination marketing companies) kiosks and making them more compact. We have also placed new lights, ceiling, and flooring as well."

The total cost of the refurbishment project is budgeted at SCR14.2 million ($1 million) and is expected to be completed in December.

Additionally, since November 2022, Seychelles moved to a digital platform where embarkation and disembarkation forms are submitted through the Seychelles Electronic Border System.