World Artistic Dance Federation to help choreographers in Seychelles improve techniques

(Seychelles News Agency) - The World Artistic Dance Federation (WADF) is willing to work with dance coaches and choreographers in Seychelles to help local dancers improve their techniques and skills, a senior officer of the federation shared.

In a recent interview with SNA, the senior vice president of WADF, Irina Smalko, outlined that "when it comes to traditional dance, Seychelles is at the top of course, but for the rest, it's okay."

"We will make some suggestions to the organisers. Training will be necessary and important for development for both sides. It is my aim to make this happen, to work with the trainers and choreographers and provide them with everything we know. It will also be good to invite coaches of dancing schools in Seychelles to Russia for some period to undertake special courses. That would be the most correct way to handle that," said Smalko.

"I hope that next year when there will be more participants from Seychelles, it will be easier to compare and understand the true level," she continued.

Smalko, who is from Moscow, has been a Caribbean dance competitor within the International Dance Organisation IDO) for many years, and has a great knowledge of artistic dancing.

WADF's senior vice president was in Seychelles for the All-African Artistic Dance Championships that was held on September 1 and September 2 at the Berjaya Hotel, Beau Vallon.

The first to be held in Africa, the All-African Artistic Dance Championships saw the participation of over 200 dancers from six countries - Seychelles, South Africa, Serbia, North Macedonia, Russia, and Greece. The Philippines, which was also expected to participate in the competition, canceled at the last minute.

During the two days of competition, participants battled for first place in different dance categories such as Afrobeat combats, hip hop, urban, traditional, classical, ballroom, and Latin dance.

The championship was classified into different categories, namely mini-kids from 4 years and above, juveniles from 9 to 12 years, juniors, youths and adults, and masters from 35 years and above.

Smalko shared that "hosting the competition in Seychelles is a very good step and opportunity for the federation. We are very well known in Europe and now we can get better known in Africa."

WADF, which celebrated its 10th anniversary this year, is a non-profit worldwide dance organisation with over 100 years of experience in dance – which also gives non-professional dancers a platform.