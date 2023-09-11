Team Seychelles medal winners at Indian Ocean Island Games receive cash rewards

Seychelles top performer at the Games was swimmer, Simon Bachmann with three gold medals, one silver, and five bronze. (State House)

The athletes in Team Seychelles who won medals at the 11th edition of the Indian Ocean Island Games (IOIG) received their cash rewards in a ceremony on Saturday at the State House.

Seychelles won a total of 84 medals, which consisted of 11 gold, 33 silver, and 40 bronze medals at the Games, which took place from August 25 to September 3.

Gold medallists received SCR 40,000 ($3,100) for each medal, SCR 25,000 ($1,900)for a silver medal, and SCR 10,000 ($764)for each bronze medal.

The largest amount paid was to swimmer Felicity Passon, who based on SNA calculations, received a total of SCR270,000 ($21,000), after winning one gold medal, eight silver medals, and three bronze medals at the games.

Seychelles, top performer, another swimmer, Simon Bachmann, was rewarded with a total of R195,000 ($15,000) after he clinched three gold medals, one silver, and five bronze medals.

Every member of the Seychelles delegation, including athletes, coaches, officials, medical team, cheerleaders, and the media, each received a certificate of participation.

In her address at the event, the Minister for Youth, Sports, Family, Marie-Celine Zialor, congratulated the athletes on their performance and said that now the hard work must begin as the country prepares for the next Games, which will take place in Comoros in 2027.

Women's volleyball is the only team sport in which Seychelles won a gold medal. (State House) Photo License: CC-BY

"You have brought the nation together. This is the power of sports, and you influence the younger generation. This responsibility does not end after the IOIG, so continue to positively influence the population," Zialor.

Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan also thanked all the athletes and shared his gratitude towards the people of Seychelles, the athletes' families and all the sponsors that enabled the team to travel to Madagascar for the games.

"You have shown courage, even in moments, where we have to say, we were robbed. Yes, we were robbed and tonight I am happy to announce that we will reward Shain Boniface, for a gold medal," he said.

Boniface won silver in boxing at the Games, and many expected him to win, but the decision was given to his Mauritian opponent instead. Boniface was not present at the ceremony, as well as Keddy Agnes, who are both participating in a qualifying tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Senegal.

The President also announced a number of developments being made in terms of sports in the country. He said the tartan track at the Unity Stadium will be ready by the end of the year, while the astroturf at the same stadium has already been laid.

He added that work will soon start on a new multi-sports complex on Mahe, a new football stadium on Praslin, a dojo also on Praslin, among other projects aimed at aiding the sports community.

On the games in 2027, Ramkalawan said: “Everyone is talking about the next IOIG in Comoros, but if know Comoros, I do not think we will be going to Comoros. If I know Comoros, I think the next IOIG will be held in Seychelles.”

He added that the last time the Games were held in Seychelles, the island nation finished second in the medals table, and the next time it takes place here, he expects first place.