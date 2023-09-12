Djiboutian and Brazilian ambassadors present credentials to Seychelles' President 

The Ambassador of Djibouti to Seychelles, Abdi Eybe, presented his credentials to President Ramkalawan on Tuesday. (State House)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The first ambassador of Djibouti to Seychelles seeks to initiate and develop new bilateral cooperation between the two countries, while the Brazilian ambassador expects to focus on cooperation in the fields of technical, tourism and investment.

The Ambassador of Djibouti to Seychelles, Abdi Eybe, and the Ambassador of Brazil, Gustavo Nogueira, presented their letters of credentials to the President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, at State House on Tuesday.

The first to be accredited was Eybe.

"I've got my work cut out for me, and I can't wait to get down to work to initiate and develop excellent bilateral cooperation between our two countries," he told reporters.

"As you know, we have a great deal in common. The Seychelles is made up of islands, and Djibouti is also a coastal country with a number of islands. Together with the President, we discussed areas of cooperation such as maritime security and cooperation in the fisheries sector, which will have to be put in place quickly," added Eybe.

Seychelles and Djibouti are already cooperating and collaborating through regional mechanisms, and are members of several regional and continental organisations, such as the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and the African Union.

While in Seychelles, Eybe is expected to meet with the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Minister of Fisheries, and the Secretary General of the Department of Foreign Affairs, in the absence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism.

The Ambassador of Brazil, Gustavo Nogueira, was also accredited on Tuesday. (State House) Photo License: CC-BY

Meanwhile, the second Brazilian ambassador to Seychelles said he expects to continue strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, building on what his predecessor started.

"We have had many opportunities in the past for stronger contacts. We have a range of bilateral arrangements that we are discussing with different degrees of implementation and that deals with tourism, technical cooperation, further strengthening the flow of people and investment between the two countries," said Nogueira.

Following his accreditation, he called on other local ministers and principal secretaries.

"I am hopeful that this opportunity for a face-to-face discussion with His Excellency the President, as well as with the team of foreign affairs and other members of his cabinet, will allow us to pursue further opportunities," said Nogueira.

Djibouti and Seychelles established diplomatic relations on February 4, 1993. Diplomatic ties between Brazil and Seychelles were established on November 12, 1986.

Eybe will be based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia whereas Nogueira will be based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.