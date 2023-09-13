Seychelles' President to attend G77+China summit in Cuba and UNGA in New York

(Seychelles News Agency) - The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, will attend a summit of the Group of 77 developing nations and China in Havana, Cuba, from September 14 to 16, State House said on Wednesday.

Convened by Cuba, as chair of the G77+China, the summit of heads of state and government focuses on the theme "Current Development Challenges: The Role of Science, Technology, and Innovation."

The G77, formed in 1964, is a group of developing countries in Asia, Africa, and Central and South America with more than 130 members. Cuba took on the rotating presidency of the G77+China for the first time in January.

From Cuba, Ramkalawan will join other world leaders in New York for the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly under the theme, "Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and the sustainability for all."

The first day of the high-level general debate will be on September 19.

The President will be accompanied by the First Lady, Linda Ramkalawan, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde and other high-level officials.