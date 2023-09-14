Two Seychellois win 2nd and 3rd prize in China's "My Dream" painting competition for African Youth

Two Seychellois youths won second and third prizes in the "My Dream" theme painting competition for African youths co-hosted by the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSEO).

Nathalie Joseph and Angela Marzocchi were given their prizes in a ceremony on Wednesday at the Chinese Embassy in the presence of students from the Seychelles Institute of Art and Design (SIAD).

Over 2,000 works were submitted from youths from the African continent and a total of 50 prizes were given to the best entries.

Joseph, 19, won one of the 15-second prizes and received her trophy at the ceremony.

Joseph said this was her first ever prize-winning painting.

She said that her painting, called "My Dream'," "was inspired by the dream and nature and the strong bond they have. I painted the natural things that are found around me, to express the feeling of happiness, relaxation, and enjoyment."

After the ceremony, Joseph said: "I am very happy and was not expecting it, as it is a continental competition with a lot of good painters."

Marzocchi won one of the third prizes with her painting entitled "My Dream in Space", which is in her signature fantasy and surrealist painting style.

"I was really shocked and surprised, but I am really honoured to have won a prize and it gives me a lot more motivation to continue participating in such competitions," she told SNA.

Marzocchi was one of the third prize winners.

There were also prizes for two other painters who participated, namely Elisha Barbe with her painting called "Ocean of Stars" and Joshua Nouricce, whose painting was called "The Future Hope for the Extinct".

Ten trophies were given to first prize winners, 15 for second prize, and 25 for third prize in a joint ceremony held in China, with all other nations following online.

The competition was based on the dreams of African youth to "fly to space" someday in the future.

During the ceremony, the youth were also treated to numerous messages from China's Tiangong Space Station, while an astronaut was on hand in the ceremony in China to answer questions from youth all around Africa.

The 10 first prize-winning paintings are now displayed at the Space Station and the paintings were unveiled by the crew of the station during the ceremony.