Eden Art Space: "Light" exhibition inspired by Seychelles' uniqueness

An exhibition entitled "Light" is on display at the Eden Art Space, a theme that the organisers say is inspired by Seychelles' uniqueness that drives many artists to produce amazing art.

The exhibition, which started in August, will close on September 30.

Michelle Morden, the manager of Eden Art Space, told SNA that "we are showing art that speaks of the theme 'light', or indeed the absence of it, light in nature or the light within ourselves, and represented in all mediums, methods and techniques."

One of the artists whose work is on display is Allen Commettant, owner of La Comet Lar, with the painting "Lumiere Joyeuse" (Happy Light).

"This painting represents a good mood, which is why I have called it a happy light," Commettant explained to SNA.

Commettant, who has been an artist for 30 years, went on to explain that the work is one that was "spontaneous, using some complicated techniques that have turned into something interesting".

Other Seychellois artists also taking part in the "Light" exhibition include James Agricole, Antoine Monnaie, Sheila Markham, Michelle Griffiths, Andrew Gee, Christine Harter, Julie Johnston, Daniel Dodin, Christine Chetty Payet, Mala Rama, Karyn Zialor, Caleb Simeon, and Doris Nourrice

Morden told SNA that Eden Art Space on Eden Island - a man-made island next to the main island of Mahe - also stocks work by many other artists such as prints, originals and sculptures – which are on sale to members of the public.