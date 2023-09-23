Tanzanian national and 5 Seychellois remanded in custody in case linked to witchcraft

The suspects have been remanded until September 25 by the Magistrates' Court. (Seychelles Nation)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles Magistrates' Court on Friday remanded in custody a Tanzanian national and five Seychellois for the offences of carrying out advice in matters of witchcraft, trespassing on burial places, insult to religion of any class, as well as writing or uttering words with intent to wound religious feelings.

The Tanzanian suspect was apprehended by the authorities at the Seychelles International Airport on Thursday, September 21, in possession of a number of items that have been linked to witchcraft.

Among the items were black wooden artifacts, stones, small bottles of brownish liquid, an assortment of powders and a number of documents with strange language and symbols that were described as demonic and satanic.

It was through police interrogation of the Tanzanian national that the names of the five Seychellois suspects were mentioned and subsequently apprehended.

According to information mentioned in the Magistrates' Court, the five Seychellois were previously acquainted with the Tanzanian national, who had visited the country before.

In his statement to the police, the Tanzanian alleged that the five Seychellois suspects all made different requests in the past for prayers of protection in exchange for monetary compensation.

In addition, the court was also informed of certain messages that were exchanged between the six suspects on WhatsApp that corroborate the Tanzanians' statement.

The prosecution stated in court that the symbols on the documents found in the Tanzanians' possession were similar to symbols found in places that were vandalised in Seychelles among which were religious sites.

The six suspects are remanded in police custody until Monday, September 25 when the court will give its ruling on whether the suspects will remain in custody while the investigation continues.