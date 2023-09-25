Seychelles’ President expresses gratitude to UAE for continuous support in socio-economic development

Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan and the UAE Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan (State House)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles’ President Wavel Ramkalawan held discussions with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, in New York on Sunday.

President Ramkalawan is in New York for the 78th Session of United Nations General Assembly.

According to a press release from State House, President Ramkalawan and Sheikh Nahyan Al Nahyan spoke about the ways that Seychelles and the UAE “can continue to foster and develop mutual relations, whilst continuing to strengthen cooperation in various fields, and supporting the common interests of both peoples.”

Furthermore, Ramkalawan “acknowledged and extended his gratitude to the UAE for the continuous support to the Seychellois nation particularly in its contribution towards the socio-economic development of the country.”

During the meeting, they reviewed key projects in Seychelles such as the West Coast Road, the Drug Rehabilitation Centre, the IECD Centre, the Anse Royale Sports Complex and the Barbarons Housing project.