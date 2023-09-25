AOSIS Leaders Meeting: Interim "MVI Report does not necessarily respond to our needs as SIDS, says Seychelles' President

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles’ President Wavel Ramkalawan has pointed out that the United Nations Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI) interim report has not entirely met the needs of small island developing states (SIDS).

Ramkalawan was addressing the heads of state and government of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) Leaders Meeting in New York on September 22, which took place on the margins of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to a press release from State House, the President said that Seychelles “acknowledges the progress made so far, and commends the dedication, commitment and efforts that have gone towards conceptualising and developing” the MVI.

The Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI) is being developed to increase eligibility for SIDS like Seychelles to receive greater international concessional financing and address the special vulnerabilities that are inherent in the SIDS context.

“While great strides have been made, we must however be frank and admit that as it stands, the (interim) MVI Report does not necessarily respond to our needs as SIDS. We note the complexities of our individual vulnerabilities - while some vulnerabilities will apply to all such as freshwater resources, sanitation services, others, such as regional conflict and refugees etc., will only apply to some countries. We acknowledge the need to give each due consideration as there is no doubt of the negative impacts they have on our respective nations,” he said.

President Ramkalawan addressing the AOSIS Leaders Meeting (State House) CC:BY



He noted that SIDS should not be left at a disadvantage due to the different weight of the various indicators.

“For example, on the basis of the indicators used during the pilot study, Seychelles has one of the highest economic vulnerability rating due to a high dependency on exports. Whereas for environment and social indicators, we have one of the lowest ratings based on geographical location outside the cyclone belts and limited flooding. However, the fact remains that all SIDS are inherently vulnerable to climate change and global crises,” said the President.

The AOISIS Leaders Meeting’s core areas of discussion included the 4th SIDS Conference in 2024, the reform of international financial architecture, the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI) and the COP28 meeting in December.