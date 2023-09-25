Big turnout for Seychelles' Food Fest

Despite the rain, a large crowd turned up at the Food Fest at the Domain Val de Pres. (Seychelles News Agency)

Seychelles' tourism officials expressed their satisfaction at the big turnout for the Food Fest, promoting traditional Creole food, held at Domaine Val de Pres on Sunday and plans to make it a regular event.

The event is part of the country's Tourism Festival, which will end on September 30. The aim of the festival is to celebrate and promote the importance of tourism, which is the top contributor to the island nation's economy.

The festival is hosting various activities and events to promote tourism and showcase Seychelles and its unique attractions.

"Considering the amount of rain we had today, we are very happy with the crowd we have managed to draw," said the principal secretary for tourism, Sherin Francis.

The setting at Domaine Val de Pres had various food stalls, live bands, and booth for those present to take photos in the backdrop of the Seychelles National Institute for Culture, Heritage and the Arts' museums.

To ensure the participation of both Seychellois and tourists, the department had advertised the Food Fest and made available bus shuttles to carry tourists to the site.

The Tourism Festival was officially launched on Saturday at La Plaine St Andre, and this year, the United Nations World Tourism Organisation has chosen the theme "Tourism and Green Investment."

Locally, the Festival is taking place under the theme "Bridging the Past and the Future."

"Choosing a theme that resonates with our current times and our remarkable journey was paramount. Our tourism industry owes its existence to courageous individuals who saw an opportunity and worked tirelessly to not only enhance their own lives but also contribute significantly to our nation's economic prosperity," said Francis.

The other activities on the Tourism Festival programme will be a Meet and Greet event at the Seychelles International Airport on Mahe the main island on Wednesday, September 27 to mark the occasion of World Tourism Day.

A Meet and Greet will also be done at the 'Ero' Passenger terminal on Praslin, while the Island Quay Jetty on Mahe will have traditional music entertainment for the tourists and passersby.

Seychelles' tourism industry was greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, where like many countries, it had to close its borders. In the last couple of years, the country has been rebuilding this industry through additional marketing campaigns and the arrivals of visitors has rebounded.