Sustainable ocean economy: Seychelles becomes member of the Ocean Panel

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles has become a member of the Ocean Panel, an initiative that allows world leaders to work towards a sustainable ocean economy among others.

State House said in a press release on Tuesday that Seychelles became the 18th member of the Ocean Panel on September 20.

In his message on the occasion, Ramkalawan stressed the importance of ocean-based sustainable development that can help in achieving improved food security, increased clean energy production, sustainable socio-economic growth, and tackling the climate crisis.

He said that "the world needs to seek collaboratively innovative solutions to satisfy both environmental as well as socio-economic needs. It is through joint efforts that the world, especially Archipelagic and Island States can surmount the global modern day challenges and transform them into opportunities."

Ramkalawan also conveyed Seychelles' commitment that as a member of the Ocean Panel, it will aspire to encourage and forge partnerships that would contribute towards globally sustainable oceans where people and the planet can prosper.

The Ocean Panel is a high level global initiative that allows world leaders to build momentum and work towards a sustainable ocean economy in which effective protection, sustainable production and equitable prosperity go hand-in-hand.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, is seen as a leader in ocean matters among the small island developing states (SIDS).

The sustainability of the ocean is at the top of the island nation's development agenda and is an important part of its diplomatic outreach. This makes the island nation a key actor to mobilise countries from the Indian Ocean and SIDS to support and contribute to the Ocean Decade.

In March 2020, Seychelles achieved a milestone when it designated one third of its ocean territory as a Marine Protected Areas, a total of 410,000 square kilometres, under the National Parks and Nature Conservancy Act.

The designation means Seychelles has tripled the UN Convention of Biological Diversity Target 11 for 10 percent marine protection by 2020, and the UN Sustainable Development Goal SDG-14 for 10 percent coastal and marine protection a decade ahead of international targets.