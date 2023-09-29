Seychelles' Tourism Digital Fair showcases latest in marketing innovation 

The aim of the digital fair is to showcase digital innovations in Seychelles. (Tourism Seychelles)

Seychelles' tourism department has conducted its first ever Tourism Digital Fair and launched an app through which visitors can plan their itinerary for their stay on the island nation.

The aim of the digital fair is to showcase digital innovations in Seychelles. This is being carried out through collaborations with different partners from the telecommunication, banking, and content creation sectors, among others.

The digital acquisition manager, Dominique Sabino, said that as we are living in the digital era, "the fair not only allows the partners to talk about their businesses and products but also showcase what they have to offer."

Present at the fair was the founder of Digitech, Trevor Cupidon, who told SNA that the fair was a perfect opportunity to showcase the products of the parent company.

"We are presenting all the businesses that came to be through the Digitech, and those are LinkUp and SeySale App. We were invited by the department, and we were interested in participating. We are showcasing the revolution that has happened with technology," said Cupidon.

"Since morning, we have been establishing contacts with other businesses that we weren't aware of. It is a good opportunity to network. Individuals are interested in our latest gadgets and products – iPhone, touch projectors, holographic fan, among others," he added.

The owner of Paradise Media, Johnny Volcere, said that as a videographer, he has contributed a lot to the tourism industry. Videos being played in the background at this stall showed works he has produced for tourism establishments and other businesses related to tourism.

"The department invited Paradise Media because they are aware that I am contributing. They invited me to showcase the work that has been done. In a sense, this is a form of marketing," said Volcere.

"My participation is a form of support towards the industry as well as to showcase the capability of our local creators. Before, we would see more foreigners doing these kinds of works for hotels but many don't know that much of the work being done today is by Seychellois," said Volcere.

The opening of the fair was also an opportunity for the tourism department to launch the "Visit Seychelles" App.

Tourism Seychelles' digital marketing executive, Darnel Hoarau, shared that the mobile app, which is available for Android and IOS systems, is an extension of the destination website.

"It has additional features such as an itinerary page so that visitors can plan their trip to Seychelles. We target people who are already in Seychelles but anyone anywhere can download the app," said Hoarau.

Events being held in Seychelles are also featured on the app. All listings on the app are from businesses and services registered on ParrApi.