Biography of renowned former Seychellois tourism minister launched on Sept. 29

A book detailing the life of a former Seychellois tourism minister, Alain St. Ange, was launched on September 29 in Bali in the opening sessions of the World Tourism Network (WTN) tourism summit.

Entitled "Alain St. Ange - A Life in Tourism", the book is written by a tourism expert from Reunion, Pascal Viroleau, and was presented in a tourism summit in Bali, Indonesia, the home of the book's editor.

Known for his lifelong work in the tourism field, the book details St. Ange's beginnings in tourism to when he ran for the position of secretary general of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

"I am honoured that the author of the book has taken the initiative to do it and to be truthful, I am proud that my work in tourism was recognised as successful years of my life," St. Ange told SNA.

He added that the author and editor of the book took their time, gathering information through interviews and long discussions, and using the information collected to compile the book.

In his preface for the book, the author, Viroleau, said, "I am well placed to be the author of this book. As the head of tourism of Reunion Island, and later as CEO of the Indian Ocean Vanilla Islands, I worked closely with St. Ange during his year as director of marketing and CEO of the Seychelles Tourism Board and later as Minister of Tourism and Culture, before his appointment as the Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine."

The book explores the life of St. Ange, from his early years as a little boy on the island of La Digue, his rise in the tourist sector via hard work and an unwavering love for the Seychelles, to his significant positions in the public service.

It also examines his intense passion for history as well as the significant influence his family has had on his life.

The book also looks at St. Ange's post-resignation career, where he is still a well-known figure in the international tourism industry.

His latest appointments include being an international technical consultant for the Ministry of Tourist, Arts, and Culture of Ghana, as well as positions in other tourism organisations worldwide.

Five hundred copies of the book have been printed for now and St Ange, said he is not sure about the selling price yet, "but I know some books will be brought to Seychelles, and arrangements are being made to have them sold through Amazon as well."

St. Ange was born in 1954 on the island of La Digue and was also one of the candidates in the 2020 Seychelles presidential elections.

He is now the deputy secretary general of the Forum of Small Medium Economic AFRICA-ASEAN (FORSEAA) in Jakarta and a consultant for Travel Marketing Network in New York. He is also co-chair of the Universal Network (SUNx) organisation in London and the vice president and founding member of the International Coalition of Tourism Partners (ICTP).