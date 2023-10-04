14-year-old windsurfer representing Seychelles at 2023 PWA Youth & Junior Slalom World Cup

Kandasamy will be competing at the tournament for the second time and is aiming to do better this time around. (Jean-Marc Gardette)

A 14-year-old Seychellois windsurfer, Jules Kandasamy, is representing Seychelles at the 2023 PWA Youth & Junior Slalom World Cup, taking place in Alacati, Turkey from October 3 to 8.

"Last year, it was tough, and I made some mistakes, but now I do think that I will do better," said Kandasamy.

The inaugural event held in November 2022 at the Cagla Kubat Windsurf Academy was a huge success with over 80 competitors from around the world. For 2023, the Alacati Windfest returns with the PWA Youth & Junior Slalom World Cup with talented young sailors from around the world to come and compete against the best that Turkey has to offer.

For Kandasamy, the training has gone well over the past months and he has trained with other top windsurfers of Seychelles, including Jean-Marc Gardette and Jacquelin Languilla, in preparation for the competition.

"I will be going all out to win a gold medal at this competition, I will be going against opponents that I think I can do well against," said the confident Kandasamy.

At last year's event, Kandasamy was the only non-Turkish competitor in his category, and he managed to produce some good results to finish seventh overall in the standings.

Kandasamy, who started windsurfing at the tender age of six, has impressed many people recently, especially after bursting onto the scene last year, to come out third in the Mahe-Praslin windsurfing competitionnin Seychelles.

He was just 13 years old at the time and finished behind the more seasoned Jean-Marc Gardette and a few seconds off from Jacquelin Languilla who was second.