50th anniversary of Mahe Quay: Seychelles Ports Authority launches PVMIS

The Seychelles Ports Authority (SPA) launched a Port Victoria Management Information System (PVMIS) on Friday as part of the celebrations of the Mahe Quay's 50th anniversary.

The mechanism is a centralised information system where all the forms needed at the departure for boats and ships to conduct their business can be filled out earlier and in real time.

The system has incorporated several systems, such as accounts, procurement, accounting, and web-based solutions designed for real-time planning and management of port operations.

"This will not only cover the administration and operation of the SPA but will connect and facilitate the work of all stakeholders involved in the operation of Port Victoria, including the operators, the shipping agents, handling agents, and the public authorities," said Derjacques.

The project started in March and is expected to be fully operational as of January 1, 2024.

The Mahe Quay, or Port Victoria as it is more commonly known, was officially opened on October 6, 1973. It remains one of the most important industrial fishing, cruise and super yacht port destinations in the southwest Indian Ocean.

The port is, however, expected to be enlarged in the coming years, with a planned extension. As part of the extension, the port, which is currently 270 metres long, will be extended by an additional 330 metres to accommodate two ships measuring up to 250 metres in length at the same time.

Space will also be made to install two mobile cranes for loading and unloading ships, storage yards and warehouses.

As part of the project, the SPA's head office will also be moving to an area currently occupied by Islands Development Company (IDC) on the outskirts of the main port area.

Additionally, as part of the Mahe Quay anniversary, the SPA also launched its new logo and as part of the ceremony to mark 50 years of its history.