14-year-old Seychellois windsurfer wins silver at Youth & Junior Slalom World Cup

(Seychelles News Agency) - A 14-year-old Seychellois windsurfer, Jules Kandasamy, won a silver medal at the 2023 PWA Youth & Junior Slalom World Cup, which took place in Alacati, Turkey, from October 3 to 8.

Kandasamy was competing at the tournament for the second time and promised to do better this time.

The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, has congratulated the young windsurfer from Praslin.

"It is always a pleasure to see our youth excelling and achieving positive results to raise our Seychelles flag high. Attaining good results comes with hard work and today I wish to congratulate Jules on having worked hard and persevered to bring home good results. Keep up the good work. Seychelles is proud of you," said Ramkalawan.

The gold medal went to Tycho Smits and the bronze to Kuzey Ziyal.

Kandasamy, who started windsurfing at the tender age of six, has impressed many people recently, especially after bursting onto the scene last year, to come out third in the Mahe-Praslin windsurfing competition in Seychelles.

He was 13 years old at the time and finished behind the more seasoned Jean-Marc Gardette and a few seconds off from Jacquelin Languilla, who was second.