War: Seychelles condemns recent attacks on civilians in Israel and Palestine

Seychelles is gravely concerned by the recent attacks carried out in Israel and condemns all indiscriminate attacks on civilians in both Israel and Palestine, the Foreign Affairs Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We send our deepest condolences to the families of innocent people who lost their lives and called for the immediate cessation of hostilities to prevent further needless suffering, loss of life, and wanton destruction of property," said the Department.

The attacks started on Saturday when gunmen from the Palestinian group Hamas rampaged through Israeli towns and a music festival on Saturday, killing at least 250 Israelis.

Israel retaliated on Tuesday with air strikes on Gaza and a state of war was declared.

The Seychelles' foreign affairs department said that "the escalation of the conflict to open war is a distressing development that threatens the fragile peace and security in the region and beyond."

"Seychelles calls for the belligerents to put an end to military hostilities and return immediately, without pre-conditions, to the negotiating table, under the auspices of the United Nations, to find a lasting and comprehensive peace settlement guaranteeing the rights and security of the Israeli and Palestinian peoples based on the two-States solution," added the department.

The statement said, "Seychelles supports all diplomatic efforts to that end."