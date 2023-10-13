Air Seychelles cancels direct flights to Tel Aviv as of October 13 amid escalating war

Air Seychelles operated four flights this week in order to return Israelis from their holiday in Seychelles. (Air Seychelles)

Due to the current war situation in Israel, Air Seychelles will cancel its direct flights between Mahe and Tel Aviv from October 13 until the end of October, the airline said on Thursday.

"The safety of our passengers and crew are always our number one priority and a schedule adjustment was done, and risk mitigation plans put in action in order to operate these flights. We will continue to monitor the situation and hope to resume our twice weekly commercial operations when possible," said the airline.

The Israel-Palestine conflict escalated after gunmen from the Palestinian group Hamas rampaged through Israeli towns and a music festival on Saturday, killing at least 250 Israelis.

Israel retaliated on Tuesday with air strikes on Gaza and a state of war was declared.

According to the United Nations, Israel ordered a direct evacuation on Friday of northern Gaza, home to 1.1 million people within 24 hours.

Seychelles has condemned all indiscriminate attacks on civilians in both Israel and Palestine.

"Seychelles calls for the belligerents to put an end to military hostilities and return immediately, without pre-conditions, to the negotiating table, under the auspices of the United Nations, to find a lasting and comprehensive peace settlement guaranteeing the rights and security of the Israeli and Palestinian peoples based on the two-state solution," the Foreign Affairs Department said on Tuesday.